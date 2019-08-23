Jon Favreau Feels ‘Honored’ To Be A Disney Legend Alongside The ‘Real Legend’ Robert Downey Jr.

Jon Favreau, a longtime Disney fan, is very grateful to be honored as a Disney Legend alongside side his Marvel BFF, Robert Downey Jr!

“This is the end of a long journey for Robert and I,” he told Access. “So, for Robert and I to be up there together is going to be really wonderful.”

The “Avengers: Engame” actor also revealed why he thinks directing would be an awesome new challenge for RDJ to take on.

“He’s such a great actor, and he understands filmmaking in his bones,” he said. “He understands story, emotion, he has a really good sense of what’s relevant to the story and what is entertaining.”

Jon set the record straight about his other Avenger’s co-star, Gwyneth Paltrow, who recently said in a now-viral video that she didn’t remember that she was in “Spider-Man: Homecoming.”

“Gwyneth is the most focused person you will ever meet and the most talented actor you will ever work with,” he said. “But I know with Gwyneth she also doesn’t dwell on or look at her performances in the past.”

“She trusts the director, she does the work, she sees the film at the premiere and she moves on to other things,” he continued. “The Marvel Universe over these past 11 years is very convoluted with how all the different characters and story lines intersect – I understand how it sometimes can be confusing.”