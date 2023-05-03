Jon Gosselin Ready To ‘Rebuild’ His Relationship With Kids After Kate Gosselin Custody Battle (Report)

Jon Gosselin is ready to rebuild his relationship with his children following his custody battle with ex-wife Kate Gosselin.

“I am relieved that court is over and I can focus on rebuilding my relationships with my children who now live in North Carolina and New York,” Jon told Us Weekly. “It’s a very freeing feeling to not have to worry about lawsuits from Kate and really opens the door for me to reach out to my other children. I truly hope for the best.”

The former couple got married in 1999 and share eight children—22-year-old twins Mady and Cara and 18-year-old sextuplets Alexis, Collin, Joel, Hannah, Leah, and Aaden.

The pair skyrocketed to fame in 2007 when their TLC reality show “Jon & Kate Plus 8” started airing. However, it ended in 2009 when Kate filed for divorce. TLC later rebranded the series to “Kate Plus 8” with the final episode airing in 2017.

In the divorce, Kate was granted custody of all of their kids, but Hannah and Collin decided to move in with Jon in 2018. Since then, the former reality star lost contact with his six remaining kids.

“The kids are full grown adults and unfortunately we missed those opportunities when they were growing up,” the DJ told Us Weekly. “With that said, there are many events coming up like the kids’ graduations, and hopefully seeing my ex and my other children isn’t awkward but instead a new beginning.”

Although the legal battle may be over, Jon admits he doesn’t believe he can co-parent with his ex. “At this point the chance of co-parenting with my ex has likely come to an end,” he told Us Weekly, adding that he is relieved Hannah and Colin can move past the drama. “There is a sense of relief for me that they can move on, into adulthood without the stigma of mom and dad attending family court.”

For now, Jon is looking forward to the future and spending more time with his family.

“The good news is, I travel so much for DJing in the areas that my kids reside, I hope the location convenience alone with spark interest to meet in person,” he said.