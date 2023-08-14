Jonas Brothers Perform For Hundreds Of Kids From Boys + Girls Club of America

The Jonas Brothers are sharing a sweet moment with their young fans!

Nick, Joe and Kevin teamed up with The Children’s Place to perform for hundreds of back-to-schoolers from the local Boys + Girls Club of America chapter during a private acoustic set at the American Dream mall in New Jersey.

Last week, the trio attended the Best School Day Ever Event and sang “Celebrate,” “Waffle House,” and “Leave Before You Love Me” for the kids.

The Jo Bros also helped the company announce the 10 finalists of the Best Day Ever Back To School Contest in which the winning school will be gifted a $100K grant towards the betterment of their school.

Their intimate show took place just days before the “Sucker” singers kicked off their latest tour, The Tour, at Yankee Stadium on Saturday.

Nick shared adorable photos of his wife, Priyanka Chopra, and 1-year-old daughter, Malti Marie, supporting him ahead of the show.

Concert goers also spotted Pri looking emotional as her husband took the stage.

Joe’s wife, Sophie Turner, also shared a behind the scenes look at the event on her Instagram. “Long long New York nights,” she captioned the post, a reference to the Jonas Brothers song “Montana Sky.”