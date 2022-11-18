Jonas Brothers, Pitbull & More Slated To Perform At 2023 College Football Championship Concerts

We sure are suckers for some college football!

The artists for the AT&T Playoff Playlist Live! series of concerts leading up to the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship have been announced and the lineup will get all the fans pumped!

The first free concert is set for Saturday, January 7, featuring the Jonas Brothers and singer/songwriter Em Beihold at Banc of California Stadium.

The music continues Sunday, January 8, with Pitbull and GAYLE.

Fans can pre-register for the concerts online beginning Friday, Dec. 2. Access on the day of the concert will be on a first-come, first-served basis based on your digital ticket. AT&T will also be bringing the show to fans at home and on-the-go with AT&T 5G Concert Lens.

The 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship will take place on Monday, January 9 at 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT.