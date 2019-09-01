Jonas Brothers Visit Teen In Hospital Who Had To Miss Their Concert Because of Chemo

One Jonas Brothers fan got a very special surprise when she was unable to attend their concert.

Prior to their Pennsylvania show on Saturday, Joe, Kevin, and Nick Jonas along with his wife Priyanka Chopra stopped by the Penn State Children’s Hospital to visit Lily Jordan.

The teen had tickets to their show, but couldn’t attend due to an emergency chemotherapy session. She began a social media plea to the Jo Bros. just a day before the concert which quickly spread on social media, ultimately gaining the attention of the “Sucker” singers.

The Jonas Brothers invite from Lily and spent time chatting with her. In a clip posted by the hospital, Joe explained, “We saw your message, we had to come over.”

Nick asked Lily if she had a favorite song that they could dedicate to her. Priyanka added that they would record the moment and send her the video.

“Definitely S.O.S…That’s my favorite,” Lily told them.

But the teen isn’t only a fan of the Jonas Brothers, she also loves the HBO hit show “Game of Thrones.” Her favorite character in the series was Sansa Stark, played by Sophie Turner, wife of Joe Jonas. In her hospital room, she even has a Stark family banner behind her bed. Lily asked Joe if he would pass along a bracelet she made for Sophie, featuring the colors of the banner.

Lily thanked everybody on social media for sharing her story and gave a special thanks to the Jonas Brother for making time in their day for the visit. Writing that meeting them, “literally made my life.”