Jonathan Scott Calls Zooey Deschanel His ‘Favorite Person’ After ‘Perfect Date Night’ In Las Vegas

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott are taking things to the next level!

Mere weeks after accompanying her new man to his brother J.D.’s wedding in Las Vegas, Zooey returned the “Property Brothers” star’s hometown for a whirlwind date night.

Jonathan planned an exciting adventure around Sin City for the “New Girl” alum. They first hit the Neon Museum’s “Lost Vegas: Tim Burton” exhibition, then traveled across town to catch Jerry Seinfeld‘s comedy show at Caesars Palace.

To commemorate their romantic evening, Jonathan snapped a selfie while Zooey planted a kiss on his cheek.

“Simply a perfect date night,” he captioned the photo, adding that they had “such a wonderful time.”

Zooey shared the same sweet picture on her Instagram account and gave it a loving caption.

“Cutie,” she simply wrote, adding a smiley face emoji surrounded by hearts.

Jonathan upped the social media flirtation by dropping a swoon-worthy comment on her post: “You’re my favorite person,” he wrote next to a heart-eyed emoji.

The HGTV star‘s family also filled Zooey’s comments with their approval.

“Totes adorbs,” Jonathan’s twin brother Drew wrote, while his new sister-in-law Annalee Belle shared a string of happy emojis.

Annalee had the chance to spend time with the She & Him songstress at her recent wedding. Zooey dressed up as Catwoman alongside Jonathan’s Batman for the Halloween nuptials, and in an Instagram post the next morning, she shared a peek at their costumes.

“It’s the first time I’ve ever been cat-woman escorted to a fancy dress party wedding by Batman. Only for the nuptials of @mrjdscott and @annaleebelle could I be so inspired! Congrats to these gorgeous and gracious love birds, I was overjoyed to celebrate such a happy union! ❤️💕❤️💕,” she wrote in part.