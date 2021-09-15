Jordana Brewster Engaged To Mason Morfit A Year After Splitting From First Husband

Jordana Brewster is sharing some happy news.

The “Fast and the Furious” star shared a photo of herself with ValueAct Capital CEO, Mason Morfit on a beach cuddled up to each other with a sparkly diamond ring on her finger.

She captioned the pic, writing, “❤️JB soon to be JBM❤️.”



The actress was married for 13 years to Andrew Form and split in 2020. They share two sons together, Rowan, 5, and Julian, 8.

In June, Jordana shared that she met her fiancé while they were both married to other people. She penned an essay for Glamour that read, “Most of why my marriage didn’t work was not my ex-husband’s fault,” Brewster said. “So, toward the beginning of the pandemic, Andrew and I decided to separate. The combination of being apart for most of the year for many years and growing apart emotionally took its toll.”

The 41-year-old reflected in Glamour on reuniting with Mason just four days after splitting from her first husband.

“When I landed, Mason was at the bottom of the escalator, holding a sign with my name on it. My heart was fluttering like a hummingbird. I felt at once super panicked but also strangely grounded,” she wrote.

“During a time when the world avoided all contact, when it was mandated that everyone stay six feet apart, Mason and I blended into each other. I thought, Please kiss me. And he did.”

Congrats to the couple!

