Jordyn Woods And Karl-Anthony Towns Make Their Relationship Instagram Official

Jordyn Woods is off the market!

The 23-year-old reality star and NBA player Karl-Anthony Towns have been rumored to be an item for months, but they’ve finally made things Instagram official!

Jordyn shared a series of snaps cozying up to the 24-year-old baller on the beach, captioning the post, “I found you, then I found me.”

Karl wrote a post of his own, sharing some more loved-up beach photos. “There are darknesses in life and there are lights, and you are one of the lights, the light of all lights,” he captioned the pictures. He even tagged the location as “Love.”

Earlier this month, the pair vacationed in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, for Jordyn’s 23rd birthday celebration. The Minnesota Timberwolves player showered her with gifts including several designer bags and a signed Michael Jordan jersey.

Jordyn’s new relationship isn’t the only thing the star has to smile about these days—in April, she revealed to our own Zuri Hall that her first album is on the way!

— by Katcy Stephan