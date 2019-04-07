Jordyn Woods Is Feeling ‘Blessed’ 6 Weeks After Cheating Scandal

Jordyn Woods is focusing on the positive.

Nearly seven weeks after rumors of her tryst with Tristan Thompson first dominated headlines, the rising model is steering clear of the drama and centering her attitude on gratitude.

On Saturday morning, Jordyn shared an Instagram photo of herself posing in a swimsuit with a blissed-out grin on her face.

“Morning swim,” she captioned the shot. “Sometimes you have to take a step back to remind yourself how blessed you are to wake up and see another day.”

Fans filled Jordyn’s comments with supportive posts, with many of them making the obvious connection between her serene vibes and her recent Kardashian feud.

“When you drop a toxic friend lol,” one wrote.

“Too blessed to be Tristressed,” another punned.

This isn’t the first time that Jordyn has prioritized gratitude amid all the Tristan talk.

Last month, the 21-year-old used her first social media message post-scandal to encourage her followers to count their blessings.

“If you’re reading this.. it means God has given you another day to wake up and be grateful & better than you were yesterday💕,” she wrote.

While it’s unclear whether Jordyn and Kylie Jenner will mend fences after everything that went down, it does seem that Kylie is honing in on the positive, too.

On Sunday, the makeup mogul shared a series of black-and-white glamour shots and captioned them with uplifting quotes.

“When you focus on the good, the good gets better..🖤✨,” she wrote for the first.

“Grow through, what you go through💫,” the second read.