Jordyn Woods & Kylie Jenner Are Working On Rebuilding Their Friendship

Could there be hope for a reconciliation between these forever BFFs?!

It looks like Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods are working to rebuild their friendship following the Tristan Thompson drama.

An eyewitness told E! News that the makeup mogul met her childhood bestie for breakfast at a Calabasas restaurant called the Pedalers Fork on Friday morning.

“It seemed very casual and they were both having a discussion together while eating,” the source reports.

This is the first time the pair has been seen together since Jordyn Woods revealed that she was kissed by Khloe Kardashians boyfriend Tristan Thompson over Valentine’s Day weekend on Jada Pinkett Smith’s “Red Table Talk.”

Jordyn moved out of Kylie’s home in Calabasas following the betrayal, but apparently she “still has things there” according to PEOPLE.

“She and Kylie aren’t socializing, but they are in contact. They are texting each other,” the outlet reports.

Jordyn recently returned to Instagram on Friday, posting photos of her new short hair.

You know what they say, after a (BFF) breakup, change your do!