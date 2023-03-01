Jordyn Woods Praises Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty Amid Singer’s Alleged Feud With Kylie Jenner & Hailey Bieber

Jordyn Woods is praising Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty amid reported drama between the “Lose You To Love Me” singer and Jordyn’s ex BFF, Kylie Jenner.

On Monday, Jordyn unexpectedly raved about one item from the “Only Murders In The Building” star’s cosmetic line.

“Love this lip liner,” she reportedly wrote on Snapchat alongside video of her using the product, according to multiple media outlets.

Despite Jordyn not specially addressing Selena or the ongoing rumors, the revelation sent social media users into a frenzy. Some fans believe the reference was the 25-year-old’s way of taking sides in the reported feud between Selena, Kylie, and Hailey Bieber.

Jordyn had a public falling out with the Kardashian’s family in 2019 after she was seen kissing Khloé Kardashian’s boyfriend at the time, Tristian Thompson.

The quick mention comes shortly after the Rhode Skin founder and Kylie were accused of poking fun at Selena’s eyebrows on social media, which the Kylie Cosmetics founder later denied.

Selena has since shared that she would be taking a break from social media.

“I’m very happy. I’m so blessed. I have the best friends, the best fans in the whole world and I just couldn’t be happier. I’m good. I love who I am. I don’t care. I’m big. I’m not. I don’t care. I love who I am. And yeah, I’m gonna be taking a second from social media, ’cause this is a little silly,” she said during a TikTok live last week.