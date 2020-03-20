Joseph Gordon-Levitt Is Encouraging Everyone To Join Him In Getting Creative

When Joseph Gordon-Levitt joined Access Hollywood’s Instagram LIVE series #AccessAtHome and showed Scott Evans his incredible skill on the drum set – we knew we were in for something special!

The Emmy Award-winning actor has been encouraging fans all over the world to find ways to get creative at home during the coronavirus outbreak, emphasizing the need to stay at home and stay safe, but to connect to a bigger community through creative collaborations.

Joseph is participating in the HITRECORD community, where people from all over the world collaborate on art projects ranging from songs to stories to short films. Joseph is asking anyone interested to join him, as we all take a collective moment to appreciate little things and as we navigate these uncertain times.

Joseph opened up to Scott about how easy it is to do things like, try voice acting, teach yourself video editing or even make your own movies using things right in your house. He even encouraged Scott, who admitted to enjoying some tuna sandwiches at home, to show off his culinary skillsets in a home movie!

Joseph also talked to Scott about some of the coolest moments in his career and admitted he’s definitely open to working on a reboot of “3rd Rock From The Sun.”

