Sidney Poitier Tributes Pour In From Oprah, Viola Davis, Tyler Perry & More Celebrities

Legendary Hollywood actor Sidney Poitier has died at 94. His death was confirmed by Bahamas Minister of Foreign Affairs Fred Mitchell according to Eyewitness News Bahamas.  A source close to the family also confirmed his passing to NBC News.

In 1964 he made history as the first Black actor to win an Academy Award for Best Actor for his role in “Lilies of the Field.” He went on to earn two more Oscar nominations and dozens of other award show nominations including 10 Golden Globes, 2 Primetime Emmy, 6 BAFTAS and 1 SAG.

The Oscar-winner who appeared in more than 50 films is being remembered by actors throughout Hollywood.

