Sidney Poitier Tributes Pour In From Oprah, Viola Davis, Tyler Perry & More Celebrities

Legendary Hollywood actor Sidney Poitier has died at 94. His death was confirmed by Bahamas Minister of Foreign Affairs Fred Mitchell according to Eyewitness News Bahamas. A source close to the family also confirmed his passing to NBC News.

In 1964 he made history as the first Black actor to win an Academy Award for Best Actor for his role in “Lilies of the Field.” He went on to earn two more Oscar nominations and dozens of other award show nominations including 10 Golden Globes, 2 Primetime Emmy, 6 BAFTAS and 1 SAG.

The Oscar-winner who appeared in more than 50 films is being remembered by actors throughout Hollywood.

Around this time last year Cicely Tyson was releasing her book and promoting it. I had no idea she would pass away shortly thereafter. Now, to wake up this morning to a call that Sidney Poitier has passed away… continued: https://t.co/WWbsTgh1U0 pic.twitter.com/jgezv2ktGD — Tyler Perry (@tylerperry) January 7, 2022

If you wanted the sky i would write across the sky in letters that would soar a thousand feet high..

To Sir… with Love

Sir Sidney Poitier R.I.P.

He showed us how to reach for the stars — Whoopi Goldberg (@WhoopiGoldberg) January 7, 2022

Sidney Poitier Poor People’s Campaign, Resurrection City, Washington, D.C., May 1968 Powerful beyond the stage and screen. pic.twitter.com/hEKRxGvoM2 — Be A King (@BerniceKing) January 7, 2022

Sidney Poitier, the first Black man to win an Oscar, has died at the age of 94. The star of “Guess Who’s Coming To Dinner” and “Lilies of the Field,” for which he won Best Actor, was a trailblazer who will be mourned by so many for whom he opened the very doors of Hollywood. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) January 7, 2022

So sad to read of the passing of Sidney Poitier. Thank you for gracing us with your brilliance. RIP pic.twitter.com/KQjJdKAw1p — Marlee Matlin (@MarleeMatlin) January 7, 2022

RIP Sidney Poitier, 94.

When he answered an ad for actors, as an illiterate young man, the theatre owner sneered: ‘Go be a dishwasher.’

Sidney already was a dishwasher.

Stung by the jibe, he vowed to prove him wrong.

He became the first black man to win the Best Actor Oscar. pic.twitter.com/JNpBWi8nwk — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 7, 2022

Sidney Poitier was a Black movie star in the racially charged 1950s and 1960s and the first Black actor to command top billing and win an Oscar for a leading role. To Sir with Love, Robin https://t.co/rRMjKNOMZG — Robin Quivers (@rqui) January 7, 2022

Sidney Poitier. What a landmark actor. One of a kind. What a beautiful, gracious, warm, genuinely regal man. RIP, Sir. With love. (📷Sam Falk/NYT) pic.twitter.com/5ZaKxxPdxw — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) January 7, 2022

Sidney Poitier. An absolute legend. One of the greats. pic.twitter.com/jd2Xd7vmIJ — Joseph Gordon-Levitt (@hitRECordJoe) January 7, 2022

Rest in power beautiful human being and actor Sir Sydney Poitier — ✌🏼rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) January 7, 2022

What a thrill it was to meet the legendary actor Sidney Poitier.. he made us all feel proud and was an inspiration to us in an industry that at times could not be welcoming.. thank you Mr. Poitier rest well. pic.twitter.com/EI6hRljryn — Loni Love (@LoniLove) January 7, 2022