Josh Brolin & Kathryn Boyd Welcome A Baby Girl

Josh Brolin and wife Kathryn Boyd have welcomed an adorable baby girl.



The "Avengers" actor shared the sweetest video of his little one smiling in her sleep in an Instagram post on Sunday.

"Dearest Ladies and Gentlemen, I would like to introduce our little girl Westlyn Reign Brolin (Bean)," Josh wrote, revealing his daughter's name. "Mama Kathryn was stellar during this miracle birth and Bean is a flawless gem through and through. We are blessed to the core and appreciate so much the love and support during this pregnancy from ALL who have partaken in our journey, directly and/or indirectly."