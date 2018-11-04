Josh Brolin & Kathryn Boyd Welcome A Baby Girl

Josh Brolin and wife Kathryn Boyd have welcomed an adorable
baby girl.
The "Avengers" actor shared the sweetest video of his little one smiling in her sleep in an Instagram post on Sunday.
"Dearest Ladies and Gentlemen, I would like to introduce our little girl Westlyn Reign Brolin (Bean)," Josh wrote, revealing his daughter's name. "Mama Kathryn was stellar during this miracle birth and Bean is a flawless gem through and through. We are blessed to the core and appreciate so much the love and support during this pregnancy from ALL who have partaken in our journey, directly and/or indirectly."
Kathryn shared the same video showing the tender moment for the tiny tot.
"Our family’s newest (and tiniest) member. Westlyn Reign Brolin, I love you so much already. Nothing compares to this... nothing. My heart is totally different forever. @joshbrolinthanks for this little life of ours," she wrote.
The couple first announced they were expecting back in May.
Josh is already dad to two grown up children -- daughter Eden Brolin and son Trevor Brolin – from his previous marriage to Alice Adair.