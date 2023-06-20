Whitney Cummings Pregnant, Shows Off Growing Bump: ‘Human Pup Coming December’

Whitney Cummings is going to be a mom!

The comedian announced that she’s expecting her first child in a cute Instagram post on Tuesday. Whitney showed off her growing bump in a series of poolside pics with her dog before adding a sonogram as the final image.

“In these pix I am with child. And there’s a baby in me too. Human pup coming December,” she wrote in her caption.

The 40-year-old went on to assure fans that she has no plans to cancel any scheduled stand-up gigs while awaiting her little one’s arrival.

“All your dates in 2023 still happening I just may fall over a couple times,” she teased, before adding in the comment section, “I’m pregnant not dying.”

Whit’s fellow celebs and comedy pals flocked to the comment section to offer well wishes, with Paris Hilton, Minka Kelly, Ross Mathews, Questlove and more sending their congrats.

“Lucky baby! Congrats Whittttt!!!” Nikki Glaser wrote.

Whitney didn’t identify her baby-to-be’s father but the funnywoman has shared her desire to start a family, previously telling Access Hollywood about having frozen her eggs when she was 32.

And in February, the mom-to-be revealed on the “Today” show that she was planning to get pregnant in the coming months.

“They have a beautiful beachfront in Redondo, California,” she joked of her eggs. “They’re on better real estate than me. I do want to get them out before the sea level rises and they flood, but I was going to try this year to get pregnant.”

— Erin Biglow