Josh Duggar Smiles In New Mugshot After Being Found Guilty In Child Pornography Trial

Josh Duggar is smiling in his new mugshot after being found guilty by a federal jury on Thursday for downloading and possessing child pornography.

In the photo, the 33-year-old former reality star is wearing a white collared shirt and has some facial hair.

The “19 Kids and Counting” star faces up to 20 years in prison and fines of up to $250,000 per count at his sentencing.

Josh’s attorneys Justin Gelfand, Ian Murphy, and Travis Story issued a statement following the verdict, “We appreciate the jury’s lengthy deliberations, we respect the jury’s verdict, and we intend to appeal.”

Josh’s wife Anna has publicly supported her husband throughout the trial and the couple just welcomed their seventh child in November.

The trial comes after motions to have the child pornography charges dropped were denied in September.

According to court minutes previously obtained by Access Hollywood, four out of five of the embattled reality star’s motions to suppress evidence were denied by the court. The fifth motion was later denied, according to People.

Anna joined him at the September hearing, and they were seen exiting the courthouse together at the time.

This April, Josh was arrested and charged with one count each of receiving and possessing child pornography. He pleaded not guilty at his arraignment the following day.

In May 2021, Duggar was released on bail to third-party custodians. According to multiple reports, the judge presiding over the case said at the time that she could not quote, “in good conscience” allow Duggar to reside with his family but permitted him unlimited access to his children as long as his wife is present.

After the news initially broke about Josh’s arrest, many members of the Duggar family spoke out about the situation.

One of his most vocal critics was his cousin Amy Duggar King, who spoke out to Today Parents in May, sharing, “I will just say that whatever you do in the darkness comes out in the light. If you’re going to look at such disgusting and sickening images, justice has to be served… To look at my little guy who is 19 months old… my heart and my brain cannot comprehend that. It blows my mind. It’s heartbreaking and disgusting and evil. It’s so evil. I want nothing to do with it.”