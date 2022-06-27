Josh Gad’s Nephew Dies In His Sleep At 20: His Life Was ‘Cut Far Too Short’

Josh Gad is mourning an unimaginable loss.

The “Frozen” star announced this past weekend that his nephew, Marco, had died at the age of 20.

“Our beloved nephew Marco passed away in his sleep at 20, his life cut far too short and our pain far too deep. Our family is trying to make sense of it all but your support has been incredible,” he wrote in part on Twitter on Sunday.

The next day, Josh took to Instagram to share a full tribute to his nephew, including a series of family photos of Marco through the years.

“Today I write this with a broken heart. Our beloved nephew Marco has left us far too early. At 20 years old, he was full of possibly and promise. To say he is gone far too soon does not do justice to the life force that he was,” the “Artemis Fowl” actor began.

“As his parents try to work this impossible pain, I am asking for all of you to send positive energy and love their way. He fought to make the world a better place, stood on the side of justice and light and stood up for those who needed it most. His life may be gone, but I hope and pray his memory will endure. He was truly a brilliant, creative and loving soul. Help me honor him now and celebrate a life that was only just beginning,” he concluded.

Josh first told fans that his family had suffered a loss on Friday, and he reflected on “trying to balance it with the heartbreak” of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade that same day.

“Sometimes you need a shoulder to cry on, a hand to hold or a partner to fight alongside,” he wrote in part at the time. “To every woman in fear today, I will be all of the above. They want us to be apathetic. We can’t. They want us to crumble. We don’t. They want us to concede more rights and freedoms. We won’t. Grieve today. Fight tomorrow. I will be right there with you.