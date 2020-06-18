Josh Hartnett, Jim Gaffigan & Olivier Pilon Star In Gripping New Thriller ‘Most Wanted’

Grab your popcorn, because a brand-new thriller is right around the corner! “Most Wanted” is based on the true story of Canadian journalist Victor Malarek, and the chilling trailer will have you sitting at the edge of your seat.

The trailer gives a glimpse into Victor’s (Josh Hartnett) job at The Globe as he begins an investigation into a man imprisoned for a dangerous drug deal. Daniel (Olivier Pilon) was sentenced to 100 years in a Thai prison for his role in the deal, but it quickly becomes clear that Victor does not believe he’s telling the full truth.

“You can either tell me what really happened, or you can squander this precious opportunity,” Victor says to a jailed Daniel.

WATCH MORE: Jim Gaffigan Feels Like It’s Been 3,000 Weeks Of Quarantine With His 5 Kids | #AccessAtHome

The further into the case Victor goes, the higher the stakes get. Police officers seem to cut off his access to the case documents; Victor’s boss refuses to publish his piece; and even Victor’s wife urges him to drop it.

But when Victor sees how far the conspiracy goes, he is determined to bring the truth to light.

The movie also stars Jim Gaffigan, who makes a short appearance during the film’s trailer in an impressive break from his typical comedic role.

Catch “Most Wanted” in theaters and on demand July 24, 2020.