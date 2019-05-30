Josh Lucas’ Ex-Wife Jessica Henriquez Sets The Record Straight On Her Viral Craigslist Ad (EXCLUSIVE)

Josh Lucas’ ex-wife is no bitter woman.

Jessica Ciencin Henriquez split from the “Sweet Home Alabama” star in 2014 after two years of marriage and is continuing to explore her independence as a single mother to their 6-year-old son. However, her latest step toward the next chapter of her life went unexpectedly viral – and, according to her, largely misunderstood.

The writer spoke exclusively with Access on Thursday about her decision to unload a few household goods on Craigslist as she prepares to move out of New York City. Her recent ad on the site, titled “Moving On Is Hard To Do,” gained widespread attention due to the sentimental description of each item, some of which made direct reference to her and Josh’s relationship.

Though multiple outlets interpreted Jessica’s words as a dig against her actor ex, she explained to Access that her intent wasn’t to draw attention to the past. Instead, she’s clearing the slate for her future – without making a profit.

All proceeds from Jessica’s sale will go to Moms for Moms, a New York City-based initiative that encourages a community of assistance and support for local single mothers. Jessica touched upon her disappointment that more media outlets haven’t focused on the charitable aspect of her mission, which she said was what inspired her in the first place.

“That is being buried,” Jessica told Access, adding that “the point of the entire post” was to “bring attention to this amazing organization” in addition to reducing her moving load.

As for those assuming she harbors any resentment for Josh, Jessica revealed that she found the insinuation “funny” and understandable but not in line with reality.

“I don’t know, it’s not tongue-in-cheek but it’s very much like this lonely sad woman who is struggling to move on,” she said, assuring that nothing could be further from the truth.

“I’m good, I just need to get rid of the couch now,” she joked.

After more than a decade in the Big Apple, Jessica said she’s built a full life that will be difficult to say goodbye to for a multitude of reasons beyond Josh. Though she and the “Yellowstone” star have parted ways as a couple, she acknowledged that their role as co-parents will keep their “lives intertwined” for good – something she can’t say about everything she’s leaving behind.

“This is more of an ad for me to talk about moving on from New York City and all that it has been because the whole post is about friendship,” she said. “It’s about career stuff that I have accomplished here, it’s about how people grow … and how in the 11 years I’ve been in this city how I’ve grown since I’ve gotten here. So it’s basically moving on from this part of my life, not so much even about the relationship.”

Despite some of the misguided conversation surrounding her ad, its candid and forthcoming tone of strike a chord with many prospective buyers who related to her experience. Jessica admitted that receiving more than 2,000 replies since the post went live has been overwhelming, but absolutely worth it.

“I’ve never had 2,000 emails in my life and I hope to never have that many again, but the response has been amazing,” she told Access. “It’s single mothers and people leaving their own relationships. They are so vulnerable and they are so moving. It’s 2,000 reminders of why I do what I do as a writer so it’s really cool to see.”

When asked if there’s an additional message she’d like to send, Jessica said she believes much of her goal has already been accomplished.

“I think the piece speaks for itself,” she said. “Moving on is hard to do but you do it and that’s what life is. I think in the piece it’s written like ‘live, hurt, heal, repeat’ and that is the whole process and there is so much beauty in that and so much empowerment on the other side of that.”

— Erin Biglow