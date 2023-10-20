Joshua Jackson & Lupita Nyong’o Attend Janelle Monae Concert With Friends After Respective Breakups

Joshua Jackson and Lupita Nyong’o look to be in good spirits amid new chapters in their personal lives.

The stars were seen attending Janelle Monae’s Los Angeles concert with a group of friends on Thursday night. According to photos obtained by TMZ and published on Oct. 19, the “Dawson’s Creek” alum and the Oscar winner appeared to enjoy the show while standing near one another in the audience and chatting with their group.

The pair’s outing did not seem romantic and neither has commented on the nature of their friendship as of Friday. Joshua, 45, and Lupita, 40, are each navigating recent breakups, with the “Fringe” star parting ways with wife Jodie Turner-Smith and the actress confirming her split from Selema Maseka.

Jodie filed for divorce from the “Fringe” actor earlier this month after four years of marriage. According to court documents obtained by Access Hollywood, the “Queen and Slim” star cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the breakup and listed their separation date as Sept. 13. She has requested joint custody for her and Joshua’s 3-year-old daughter and asked the court to terminate its ability to award spousal support to either party.

As for Lupita, the “Black Panther” star opened up about her recent emotional upheaval in a personal Instagram post this week.

“I find myself in a season of heartbreak because of a love suddenly and devastatingly extinguished by deception,” she wrote in part, noting that she wanted to share her experience in the hopes of giving support and comfort to others in similar situations.

“I am reminded that the magnitude of the pain I am feeling is equal to the measure of my capacity for love. And so, I am choosing to face the pain, cultivating the courage to meet my life exactly as it is, and trusting that this too shall pass,” she added, including the hashtag “#breakup” in her post.

Though the actress did not name Selema, photos of him have appeared to be deleted from her IG including a birthday tribute she shared in August, eight months after they publicly confirmed their relationship.