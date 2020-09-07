Joshua Jackson Pens Loving Tribute For ‘Beautiful Wife’ Jodie Turner-Smith’s 34th Birthday

Joshua Jackson is sending wife Jodie Turner-Smith extra love on her 34th birthday!

In honor of the special occasion, the “Dawson’s Creek” alum shared a smiling photo of the “Queen & Slim” star along with a loving tribute for his other half on Monday, Sept. 7.

“Happy Birthday my beautiful wife,” he wrote. “Thank you for choosing to share your light with me. Thank you for walking this path of life as my wife. Thank you for bringing our daughter into the world. This last year has been the happiest whirlwind of my life. I can’t wait to see what all the years to come bring our way.”

The lovebirds reportedly tied the knot back in December 2019. A month later, the couple announced they were expecting their first child together, which Jodie later revealed was a girl.

In April, PEOPLE magazine confirmed the actress gave birth to a daughter. Reps for the pair told the outlet at the time, “Both mother and baby are happy and healthy.” The British actress publicly celebrated the news two days later, tweeting, “I’m a mother!”

In June, Jodie helped her husband celebrate his first Father’s Day with a sweet Instagram post. “Big soulmate energy,” she posted. “#1 daddy. Just checking in to say that us girls are so lucky to have ya.”

