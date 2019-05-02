Jude Law Gets Married For The Second Time!

Jude Law is off the market – again!

The 46-year-old actor married his girlfriend Phillipa Coan in an intimate ceremony at the Old Marylebone Town Hall in London on Tuesday.

Jude and his bride looked happy as they arrived at the Alfred Dunhill Private Members Club in Mayfair after the nuptials.

Business psychologist Phillipa, 32, wore a silky cream mini dress with billowy long sleeves and the “Sherlock Holmes” star went with a pinstripe suit, white T-shirt and fedora hat for the low-key ceremony.

The couple arrived at the Town Hall together around noon and emerged an hour later with their wedding bands on display, according to The Sun.

Some of Jude’s famous friends including Jonny Lee Miller, Ewan McGregor, Brad Adams, and Sean Pertwee, were all reported to have been at the reception, but it seems that the couple kept the exchanging of vows very private.

The pair first made their relationship public back in 2015 at the Hay Festival red carpet.

This is the second marriage for the father of five, who was previously married to designer Sadie from 1997 to 2003.

The former couple share three children together, Rafferty, 22, Iris, 18 and Rudy, 16.

Jude also has 9-year-old daughter Sophia with model Samantha Burke and Ada, 4, with musician Catherine Harding.

WATCH: Gemma Chan Couldn’t Stop Laughing At Jude Law For A Wild Reason While Filming ‘Captain Marvel’