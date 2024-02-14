Usher Shares Intimate Photos From Surprise Las Vegas Wedding To Jennifer Goicoechea After Super Bowl

Usher has that newlywed glow!

The music superstar, 45, shared intimate new photos from his surprise Las Vegas wedding to longtime love Jennifer Goicoechea, 40, after the pair tied the knot following his blockbuster Super Bowl halftime performance on Feb. 11.

Usher and his bride are seen sharing a post-nuptials kiss at drive-through chapel The Fast Lane, where they also posed alongside loved ones including their two young children and Usher’s two older kids from his previous marriage.

“One of them Ones,” he wrote in his Instagram caption, alongside their newly-minted anniversary and a ring emoji.

Jennifer wore a custom veil with “Mrs. Raymond” embroidered on the front, and she and the groom both sported red roses in their respective floral accessories.

People reports that Usher’s mother served as a witness to the ceremony.

A rep for the singer previously confirmed the marriage news to Access Hollywood, saying that Usher and Jennifer “took the next step in their relationship” and said “I do” with “close friends and family” by their side.

“They both look forward to continuing to raise their children together surrounded by love and thank everyone for the well wishes,” the statement concluded.