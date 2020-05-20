Jude Law & Wife Phillipa Coan Expecting First Child Together

Jude Law is going to be a father — again!

The actor’s wife Phillipa Coan had a visible baby bump on display as the pair was photographed out for a walk in London. This will be the couple’s first child together. A source told the Daily Mail, “He and Phillipa are blissfully happy together and delighted to add to their family. Everyone is really excited for the new arrival.”

Jude tied the knot with Phillipa, a psychologist, in May 2019 about four years after they were romantically linked. This will be the sixth child for “Rhythm Section” star who already has five kids from three previous relationships.

WATCH: Jude Law Marries Phillipa Coan In Low-Key Town Hall Wedding

He shares three children, Rafferty, 23, Iris, 19, and Rudy, 17, with ex-wife Sadie Frost. Jude also shares daughter Sophia, 10, with model Samantha Burke and daughter Ada, 5, with singer-songwriter Catherine Harding.

The 47-year-old Oscar nominee revealed his desire to have more babies in an interview with the The Telegraph in January 2020. “Of course! Absolutely,” he said. “I’m fortunate to be with someone where I’m having more fun than I’ve ever had in my life.”

He added, “We have an incredibly stable and healthy, wonderful family existence. And that involves my kids who are young adults… and then the younger ones are just so much joy and so much fun. I love it, so absolutely, why not? I’m very lucky to be involved with someone I’m madly in love with. So, the idea of having more children would be just wonderful.”