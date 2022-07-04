Julia Roberts Rings In 20th Wedding Anniversary With Never Before Seen Kiss Photo

Julia Roberts is a woman in love!

The “Pretty Woman” actress celebrated her 20th wedding anniversary with her love Danny Moder by sharing a never before seen photo from their wedding day on her Instagram on Monday.

Julia, who is wearing a sweater, and has a white flower in her hair is giving her hubby a huge kiss in the photo.

She captioned the snap, “TWENTY⭐️ #can’tstopsmiling😊#can’tstopkissing😘.”

It seems that is indeed the secret to Julia’s marriage to Danny. While on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show to chat about her new Starz series “Gaslit”, the Oscar winner, 54, smiled when asked about her upcoming 20th wedding anniversary with husband Danny Moder.

“Yes. This year, this summer. Twenty years kissin’ Danny Moder,” she said with a laugh. “How are you gonna celebrate?” asked host Cagle, to which Roberts replied, “More kissing!”

“Just more kissing?” he asked.

“Yeah,” she said, as Cagle declared, “That’s the secret. That’s the secret — never stop kissing.”

Julia also added that a happy marriage requires another special something.

“Two bathroom sinks and lots of kissing,” she joked.

Julia and Danny’s love story is like one of her classic rom-coms. The duo met on the set of her and Brad Pitt’s 2001 film “The Mexican,” for which Moder served as cinematographer. The couple later tied the knot at her ranch in Taos, New Mexico, on the Fourth of July in 2002. They share 17-year-old twins, Hazel and Phinnaeus “Finn,” and son Henry, 14.

Last year ahead of their 20th anniversary year, Danny wrote this touching post, reflecting on their chance meeting.

Today we start our 20th year of marriage. This photo was on a dusty road before that big idea … just holding on to this beautiful girl one day at a time. One epic day at a time.

