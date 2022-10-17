Julia Roberts Says ‘It Feels Great’ To Work With Close Friend George Clooney On ‘Ticket To Paradise’

Julia Roberts is fortunate to work with her close friend George Clooney!

On Monday, the 54-year-old Oscar winner gushed about working with “family” on her latest film, “Ticket to Paradise.”

“It feels great. I mean that’s what makes the merry-go-round keep going around and around,” she told Access Hollywood’s Scott Evans at the premiere of “Ticket to Paradise.”



In the film, George and Julia play a divorced couple who travels to Bali to stop their daughter from making the same mistake they made 25 years ago, per IMDb. This is the pair’s sixth film together, but the co-stars could have made their big screen debut three decades ago.

While talking to Scott, George revealed he could have worked with her on 1988’s “Mystic Pizza” but he “blew” the audition.

“Well apparently, I lacked skill, but other than that I was ready for it. I had everything else, I had the right wardrobe,” he joked.

The pair did end up working together and have been best pals ever since.

Working with your best friend does have some perks—they know how to make each other laugh.

Julia Roberts, Meryl Streep & More Celebrities Attend George Clooney’s Foundation Gala View Gallery

The two stars revealed to Access Hollywood’s Kit Hoover earlier this month which scene caused them to giggle the most.

“I think the graduation scene, right? Because we just kept trying to make up more new cruel things to say to each other,” Julia said.

George added, “We were pushing it, pushing it, and pushing it. And the whole, all the background artists they were really into it and both of us crossed the line.”

“On one of the takes and we looked at each other and it was like,” Julia mentioned. With George saying, “And you could hear everybody go like, ‘ohhh!”

“Women clutching their pearls,” Julia joked, which caused George to crack up.

It’s undeniable that the pair have great chemistry on screen, but the “Ocean’s Eleven” stars admitted they have never dated in real life.

“Did you ever have a no dating policy back in the day, years and years ago before you were in a relationship?” Kit asked.

“To not date each other? I don’t think we needed to state it,” Julia Roberts responded. “Was there a policy?,” Kit followed up. “It just seemed the right thing to do,” Julia responded. George Clooney added, “Julia was always in a relationship, or I was in a relationship, and we were fast friends right away and so it was nothing, it’s been nothing but fun for us so I don’t think that was ever really a thing.”

“Yeah it was never like, ‘Hi,’” Julia said, “Oh hey ooo let’s take this to a different level,” George playfully added.

“No policy,” Kit confirmed.

“Ticket to Paradise” is in theaters on Oct. 21.

-Emely Navarro