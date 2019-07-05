Julia Stiles Doesn’t Like To Rewatch ’10 Things I Hate About You’ For An Interesting Reason

Julia Stiles doesn’t like to rewatch herself as Kat Stratford!

The actress recently told People that 20 years after “10 Things I Hate About You” came out, she doesn’t like to watch the iconic rom-com.

“If you had your prom video or a home video from high school, I don’t know that I’d watch it,” she said.

“I usually just look away. I’m glad that people enjoyed it and I’m glad that they’re still talking about it. I don’t take that for granted, but I look away pretty quickly, ” she continued.

The actress starred opposite Heath Ledger, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Larisa Oleynik in the 1999 modern retelling of Shakespeare’s “The Taming of the Shrew. ”

Julia also told the publication what drew her to the role of outspoken Kat.

“I was just so eager to get that part because it was unique at the time. I hadn’t read a character that was so feisty, outspoken and opinionated, so when other people responded to that it was an affirmation that I was on the right track,” she revealed.

To this day, fans still love the classic coming-of-age film.

Now we’re watching 10 Things I Hate About You, a perfect film I will hear nothing against — Omar Sakr (@OmarjSakr) June 22, 2019

10 Things I Hate About You

A classic

Heath Ledger singing 'Can't Take my Eyes off of You' will forever be one of my favorite things.

i miss Heath. pic.twitter.com/NCBG9ewVqZ — c (@chuuzus) June 7, 2019

— Stephanie Swaim