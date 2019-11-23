Julianne Hough And Gabrielle Union Won’t Return To ‘America’s Got Talent’

Julianne Hough and Gabrielle Union are saying goodbye to “America’s Got Talent.”

Neither star will return to the hit reality competition’s judging panel, Access Hollywood confirms.

Julianne, 31, and Gabrielle, 47, joined the show for Season 14 earlier this year, replacing Mel B and Heidi Klum. Current champion Kodi Lee had received Gabrielle’s Golden Buzzer in the first televised round of auditions.

Though longtime judges Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel are expected to resume their duties, along with host Terry Crews, a source close to production told Variety that the consistently changing lineup can mean stars don’t necessarily exit for good.

“Judges are often cycled out and return later,” the trade mag noted, adding that guest judges also make regular appearances.

NBC had no comment when contacted by Access.

Julianne and Gabrielle have yet to confirm their status on the hit series, but both women are staying busy.

Julianne can currently be seen as Jolene in Dolly Parton’s new Netflix series “Heartstrings,” which brings the music legend’s most classic songs to life. Gabrielle stars opposite Jessica Alba in Spectrum’s police drama “L.A.’s Finest,” based on the Will Smith and Martin Lawrence-led “Bad Boys” movie franchise.

