Julianne Hough Asks For Prayers After Brother Derek Hough’s Wife Hayley Erbert Has Emergency Surgery

Julianne Hough is asking fans to give her family positive thoughts during a difficult time.

The “Dancing with the Stars” co-host, 35, issued a heartfelt statement on her Instagram story following the news that sister-in-law Hayley Erbert Hough, who is married to Julianne’s brother Derek Hough, underwent emergency surgery for a cranial hematoma.

“Please pray and send all your love, healing and light to Hayley and Derek,” Julianne wrote on Thursday alongside a praying hands emoji. “Thank you from the depths of our families hearts!❤️”

Julianne’s message came shortly after Derek revealed that fellow dancer Hayley was first hospitalized after feeling disoriented at the end of a performance in Washington, D.C. on Dec. 6.

The “DWTS” judge shared the news in a personal Instagram post, revealing that Hayley suffered a burst blood vessel and underwent an urgent craniectomy. Thankfully, Derek assured fans that the “So You Think You Can Dance” alum is in stable condition and he went on to share gratitude for the doctors, nurses and EMTs for stepping in to help.

“I want to thank the first responders and medical personnel who have cared for and continue to care for her,” Derek wrote. “I ask for your prayers and positivity during this time.”

Jenna Dewan, Heidi Klum, Allison Holker and new “DWTS” champ Xochitl Gomez were among the famous friends and thousands of concerned fans who chimed in with loving and supportive comments.

Derek, 38, and Hayley, 29, have been on the road for his Symphony of Dance tour in recent months. The longtime couple tied the knot in August after more than eight years of dating.