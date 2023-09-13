Julianne Hough Shares Her Favorite Part Of Brother Derek Hough’s Wedding

Julianne Hough is one proud sister – and now sister-in-law!

The “Dancing with the Stars” co-host, 35, spoke with Access Hollywood on Wednesday and reflected on brother Derek Hough’s recent wedding to longtime love Hayley Erbert. Julianne served as a bridesmaid for the happy couple and shared with Access her favorite part of the magical event.

“Watching and witnessing them exchange their vows,” she smiled. “It was really special, really beautiful and so intimate and it felt like we were observing a private moment and that was just really beautiful.”

Derek and Hayley exchanged vows on Aug. 9 in Northern California and the groom himself is also still glowing over the big day!

“It feels wild, you know? It doesn’t feel really any different and then it feels extremely different all at the same time,” he told Access of how he’s adjusting to newlywed life. “I think because we’ve been together for so long, nothing’s really changed but then every once in a while, I’m like, ‘Wait a minute, we’re married. Oh my gosh!’ It’s beautiful.”

The “DWTS” judge also reacted to returning to the show as a co-host alongside Alfonso Ribeiro and joked that he and his sibling are never too many steps away from one another!

“I just can’t escape her,” he joked. “Every time I think I’ve escaped my sister she’s always there. Or I’m always there!”

The 38-year-old went on to praise his fellow dance superstar as the perfect choice to emcee the fan favorite competition considering her experience as a past pro dancer and judge.

“It feels right. It feels right to have her back in the ballroom. She’s such an important part of the show, especially the beginning,” Derek added. “And now, she’s been a part of it, she knows the job, she knows the roles. And I think she’s going to be a fantastic supporter and cheerleader for everybody that’s going to be there.”

Julianne also shared her excitement about going back to the ballroom and celebrating the place that launched her career.

“I feel like this is truly where it all began for me. This is how I discovered the world, the world discovered me,” she said of her relationship with “DWTS,” adding, “And to be able to have this open door whether it be as a dancer, a judge, and now a co-host, I feel like the luckiest girl in the world.”