Julianne Hough Fell Victim To Paula Abdul’s Hat Toss At The Billboard Music Awards!

Straight up let us tell you that Julianne Hough got caught in a hit and run at the Billboard Music Awards – and it cost her a neck injury from Paula Abdul‘s hat!

On Wednesday, the “Opposites Attract” singer performed at the Las Vegas award show where she made her way through the crowd and slung her black fedora right into the “America’s Got Talent” judge’s neck!

The “Safe Haven” actress took to Instagram on Thursday to joke about the funny moment.

“Straight up, let me tell you, my neck is fine,” she wrote. “I was just caught in a hit and run by one of my idols.”

In a series of videos, we can see the moment happen live and then Julianne with what appears to be a neck brace on.

“You know I’m kidding,” she said in the video. “I will get hit in the neck from Paula Abdul any day.”

READ: Paula Abdul Reveals Hilarious Mishap Behind Taylor Swift Pic: ‘I’m Allergic To Cats’

The former “Dancing With the Stars” pro also included some sweet photos of her and her “idol” in a cute embrace after the incident.

“I love you Paula Abdul,” she wrote. “Now bring that hat to AGT and let’s have a dance off!”