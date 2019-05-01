Paula Abdul Reveals Hilarious Mishap Behind Taylor Swift Pic: ‘I’m Allergic To Cats’

Paula Abdul is the definition of a team player!

The pop icon truly melted hearts with a candid behind-the scenes moment with Taylor Swift and her feline friends at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards.

“Ran into @taylorswift and her two babies backstage at @bbmas,” Paula wrote on Instagram alongside a pic of the two singers and Taylor’s famous cats.

But what the former “American Idol” judge didn’t include in her now-viral post … is that she’s totally allergic to cats!

Paula hilariously gave Access the real lowdown about the adorable pic.

“I was coming out of rehearsal … and she was there with her cats, so we took a picture together!”

But when Access asked if the 56-year-old star was a “cat person,” like her new pal Taylor, Paula dropped the hilarious bomb.

“I’m allergic to cats,” she confessed while laughing.

Paul also admitted to Access that she “love cats” and has even “tried allergy shots” — but nothing has worked for the superstar!

Does this mean Paula will do anything for the perfect GRAM?!

If so, it totally paid off, Taylor also posted the sweet snap of the pair on her social media platform.

“I’m trying to give them a normal upbringing but when the little ones and I ran into the flawless @paulaabdul on the way to red carpet we STRAIGHT UP had to get a pic,” Taylor captioned the now-iconic snap.