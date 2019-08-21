Julianne Hough Wants To Be BFFs With Kelly Clarkson After Meeting: ‘We’re Going To Have Game Nights’

Kelly Clarkson is already making a great impression at her new job!

Julianne Hough dished to Access Hollywood about the sweet gift the “Kelly Clarkson Show” host hand-delivered to her after joining the NBC family.

“She knocked on the dressing room door, arrived with a bundt cake, knows the way to my heart and is now in LA full time,” the “America’s Got Talent” host gushed. “So we’re going to have game nights — and it’s not just for TV. We’re going to actually do it and we exchanged numbers so we’re going to hang out.”

Kelly’s highly-anticipated daytime talk show premieres Sept. 9.

— Gabi Duncan

