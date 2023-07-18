Julie Bowen Praises ‘Single’ Sofia Vergara’s Sultry Vacation Photo After Joe Manganiello Split News

The “Modern Family” cast still has each other’s backs!

Sofia Vergara is getting love from former co-star Julie Bowen amid the “America’s Got Talent” judge’s split from husband Joe Manganiello.

The 51-year-old has given fans multiple glimpses at her glamourous vacation to the Amalfi coast in Italy in recent days, wowing followers – and famous friends! – with not only the stunning landscape but also her timeless glow in a blue leopard-print swimsuit.

Julie chimed in on one sultry vacation snap on Tuesday and sent supportive well wishes for her longtime pal’s new chapter.

“This is what single and 🔥 looks like!!!” the actress commented alongside a string of red heart emojis.

Fans loved seeing Julie’s heartfelt shoutout and replied with enthusiastic agreement, while others shared their surprise over Sofia’s personal news.

She and Joe confirmed their breakup to Page Six earlier this week, sharing that they “have made the difficult decision to divorce” more than seven years after tying the knot.

“As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives,” the statement read.

Sofia Vergara & Joe Manganiello: Looking Back At Their Love Story In Photos View Gallery

A source told the outlet that the former couple has “been growing apart for a while now and are taking some distance from each other to contemplate their future.”

Both stars have yet to address their status on social media and Access Hollywood has reached out to Sofia and Joe’s respective reps for comment.

The bombshell comes just days after Joe’s birthday tribute to the Emmy nominee first sparked split rumors online. Joe posted a grainy Instagram selfie of him and Sofia smiling together and penned a simple caption that struck some as less romantic than usual.

“¡¡¡Feliz Cumpleaños Sofía!!!” the “Magic Mike” actor wrote, also adding a photo of a glass sculpture.

The TV star and the “True Blood” alum were reportedly last spotted together in June when Sofia visited Joe on the New Jersey set of “Nonnas,” his new project with Vince Vaughn.

Sofia and Joe first met through her “Modern Family” co-star Jesse Tyler Ferguson at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in 2014 and they said “I do” in Palm Beach, Fla., the following year.

— Erin Biglow