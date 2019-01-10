Julie Chen is leaving her personal drama behind and retuning to her job as the host of CBS‘ “Big Brother.”

Julie shared a snap from set on Thursday on her Instagram and was all smiles as she posed in a black jumpsuit.

“So excited to be back on this stage 🤗🤗 who else is ready for the second season of #BBCeleb?! Double Tap if you’re counting down to the premiere on Monday January 21! 🙌🏼🙌🏼 .”

It was initially up for debate about whether Julie would return to the hit reality show after her husband Les Moonves’ exit from CBS following allegations of sexual misconduct.Julie bowed out of her other show, “The Talk” at the time of Les’ scandal, although she didn’t immediately address her role on “Big Brother.”

In fact, at the time of her husband’s exit, Julie stood by him, even going so far as to close out last season’s “Big Brother” finale by signing off with her full name, Julie Chen Moonves, which sparked a lot of conversation.

In November, she did confirm she would return to “Big Brother.” It was also recently announced that Carrie Ann Inaba would take over her role on “The Talk.”

Nonetheless she’s back in the “Big Brother” house and seems beyond happy about it!