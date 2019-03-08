Jussie Smollett’s Lawyer Mark Geragos Reacts To The Actor’s 16 Felony Charges: ‘I Expected It’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Access was with Jussie Smollet’s defense attorney, Mark Geragos, moments after the news broke that the “Empire” star had been indicted by a grand jury on 16 felony counts in Chicago after allegedly lying to police about being the victim of a hate crime.

The well-known criminal defense lawyer spoke to Access about what this means for his case.

“This is not a newsflash. I expected it,” he shared. “The way the process operates is they have to do a probable cause proceeding, so this is what’s called a probable cause proceeding… I never thought they would do a preliminary hearing.”

The 61-year-old also gave Access an update on how Jussie is doing.

“I’ve seen him and I think he is strong, resilient. I am supportive of him,” he shared with Access.

“Look, I will tell you anytime someone is in the public eye and there is this much attention on it, it is a trying experience,” he added.

Jussie was charged with disorderly conduct for allegedly staging his own reported attack back in January. In the police report, he claimed he was assaulted by two masked men who hurled racist and homophobic slurs. He also claimed that the men poured an unknown substance on him and put a noose around his neck, per the Chicago Police.

Jussie and his legal team have denied the allegations.

Mark will share more on his “Reasonable Doubt” podcast with Adam Carolla, which will air this Saturday.

