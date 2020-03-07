Justin And Hailey Bieber Thankful That Sandra Lee Found Their Cat

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s cat Sushi is finally home! The exotic cat ran away from home three weeks ago, but was rescued on Thursday night by a famous face: Food Network star Sandra Lee!

Justin and Sandra took to their respective Instagram accounts to share the story of how Sushi was returned to his family. Justin revealed that he and wife Hailey were unsure if their beloved pet would ever come home, writing, “Almost a month ago, my pal Sushi decided to run away, after weeks passing by Hailey and began to lose hope that our baby was gone.”

However, he received a call from Sandra, who says Sushi wandered into the backyard of her Beverly Hills home. “The cat almost darted away, then all of a sudden It was all over us, so very thin, very emaciated but so sweet,” she wrote.

The chef says Sushi wasn’t in the best shape when she found him: “He was starving, cold, scared, exhausted and stuck with porcupine quills—but he was happy and excited all at the same time. Three (3) cans of tuna and a bowl of warm milk later the painful Quills have been removed and we are cuddling on the couch- drowsy and milk drunk the purring baby was calmed so we took the collar off and called the number.”

When she made the call, Sandra still didn’t know who owned the lynx-like feline. “I thought the young man on the other end of the phone was going to either burst out in shrieks of joy or burst out in tears —he was so happy, shocked and stunned…still I no idea who it was… I swaddled the cat in a blankey and sat on the couch petting him while it slept for the 40 Min it took to have the owner come to my house.”

Justin says that, while Sushi’s behavior has clearly changed since the ordeal, he’s just thankful to have him home: “He looks extremely skinny and has a very sad miow, he is home now safe and sound! Thank you god for protecting him!”

Justin’s wife Hailey shared a sweet video petting the cat on her Instagram story, writing, “So happy we got our Soosh Magoosh back.”

It looks like Sushi’s family has only gotten bigger—as Sandra put it, “Now I am Aunt Sandy to Bieber Baby Lynx of a cat!”

— by Katcy Stephan