Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber Kiss, Pack On Sexy PDA On Grammy 2022 Red Carpet

The Grammy Awards are just another day for loved up couple Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber.

The happy couple stepped out on the red carpet on Sunday in Las Vegas and they couldn’t keep their hands off each other – that is when they weren’t showing off their effortlessly cool vibes as they posed.

First they embraced in a sweet kiss and then they posed like sweet middle schoolers at a dance, with Justin’s arms gently wrapped around his wife.

Later the duo were spotted turning up the heat, as Justin nibbled on Hailey’s neck.

Hailey looked stunning a strapless, blush pink silk dress. Meanwhile the “Peaches” singer opted for her an oversized grey suit, which he teamed with a pink beanie and a set of sunglasses.

It’s safe to say the too weren’t playing around when it came to tonight’s Grammy Awards.

Justin is nominated for eight Grammy Awards tonight, including Song of the Year and Record of the Year.

