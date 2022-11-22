Justin Bieber & ‘Favorite Human Being’ Hailey Bieber Celebrate Her Birthday in Japan

Justin Bieber is wearing his heart on his sleeve for his wife Hailey Bieber’s 26th birthday.

The “Peaches” singer took to Instagram on Monday to mark the occasion, posting a sweet series of photos of the pair. Although technically a day early in the States, the couple is currently in Japan, meaning November 22 happened earlier for them.

And if the adorable photos weren’t enough, which saw the couple posing amidst a bamboo forest, Justin had an even sweeter caption: “HAPPY BIRFDAY (in Japan) TO MY FAVORITE HUMAN BEING XOXO YOU MAKE LIFE MAGIC OBSESSED WITH EVERYTHING ABOUT YOU. LOVE YOU BUM BUM”.

Hailey reposted one of the pictures to her own Instagram Story, which featured a close up of the two smiling together, with the birthday cake and happy tears emojis.

She also clarified the timing, in case anyone thought they’d forgotten her birthday. “PS, it’s my birthday already in Japan…not back home yet ,” she wrote below the image.

The couple recently celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary together back in September. They each posted sweet tributes to the other on their Instagram.

“4 years married to you. the most beautiful human I’ve ever known…” Hailey wrote. “Love of my life. Thank God for you.”