Justin Bieber Files $20M Defamation Lawsuit Against Sexual Assault Accusers

Justin Bieber is taking legal action in response to two separate sexual assault allegations.

In a 47-page complaint filed in Los Angeles Superior court this week and obtained by NBC News, the pop superstar’s legal team claims both anonymous accusers “fraudulently schemed to seek attention and fame by maliciously posting despicable, blatantly false, fabricated, defamatory accusations” against Bieber. He is seeking $10 million in compensatory and punitive damages from each accuser.

The women, identified only as “Danielle” and “Kadi,” each claimed on Twitter last week that the alleged incidents happened in 2014 and the following year, respectively. Danielle alleged that Bieber assaulted her at his room at the Four Seasons in Austin following his surprise SXSW performance, but the singer’s suit claims he has “multiple witnesses and documentary evidence” to prove he never stayed at that hotel during his visit.

“Danielle fabricated her sexual encounter with Bieber at the Four Seasons Hotel because it was publicly reported that Bieber had dinner at the Four Seasons Restaurant on March 10, 2014 and presumed that Bieber was at the hotel because of the public reports of him dining at the restaurant,” the filing claims. “However, even though Bieber went to the restaurant, he did NOT stay at the Four Seasons Hotel.”

Per NBC News, Kadi tweeted her claims in response to Danielle later that day and alleged that Bieber assaulted her at his hotel room at the Langham in New York City. Bieber’s filing claims he was at a Met Gala afterparty at the time with “dozens of witnesses.”

“The allegations are factually impossible, revealing and evidencing beyond any doubt that her social media post and allegations are a complete fabrication, an elaborate hoax,” the filing reportedly claims of Kadi. In addition, the documents claim Kadi has referred to herself as “a Belieber” who “is desperate to meet him and desperate for his attention and for fame” and also posted contradictory tweets after the alleged assault in which she implied she never met the singer.

Bieber previously denied both women’s accusations in a series of tweets over the weekend, claiming proof the alleged encounters couldn’t have taken place. Bieber shared photos of receipts allegedly showing he and then-girlfriend Selena Gomez had stayed with friends at an AirBnB rental property the night of Danielle’s alleged assault, and he also claimed there is photographic evidence of him at the Met Gala afterparty and a nearby hot dog stand when Kadi claims he assaulted her.

“Every claim of sexual abuse should be taken very seriously and this is why my response was needed. However, this story is factually impossible and that is why I will be working with Twitter and authorities to take legal action,” Bieber wrote in part.

Access Hollywood has been unable to reach either Danielle or Kadi for comment about their accusations. Both women’s original social media posts, and Danielle’s entire Twitter account, appear to have been deleted, though it is unclear when.

