Justin Bieber Gets Honest About His Past Struggles With Fame, Drugs And Abusive Relationships

Justin Bieber got real in a lengthy post on Instagram detailing his upbringing, rise to fame and how stardom affected every aspect of his life and mental health.

The singer opened up about the pressure and responsibility of being a child star and even divulged details about hitting some really dark points in his life.

“It’s hard to get out of bed in the morning with the right attitude when you are overwhelmed with your life your past, job, responsibilities, emotions, your family, finances, your relationships. When it feels like there’s trouble after trouble after trouble. You start foreseeing the day through lenses of ‘dread’ and anticipate another bad day. A cycle of feeling disappointment after disappointment. Sometimes it can get to a point where you don’t even want to live anymore. Where you feel like it’s never going to change..I can fully sympathsize with you,” the 25-year-old wrote.

He goes into detail explaining that becoming famous at a young age felt like his “whole world was flipped on its head.” It led him on a path of self-destruction where Justin admits that he was “doing pretty heavy drugs” at 19-years-old and “abused all of my relationships. I became disrespectful to women and angry.”

But his actions weren’t without consequences, he opened up about his public image suffering along with his career.

The “Sorry” singer explained, “By 20 I made every bad decision you could have thought of and went from one of the most loved and adored people in the world to the most ridiculed, judged and hated person in the world!”

Even though it’s taken Justin years to get back on his feet and on a path that he’s proud of, he’s grateful for the people in his life, including his wife Hailey. Calling marriage the “best season of my life.”

“You learn patience, trust, commitment, kindness, humility and all of the things it looks like to be a good man,” he continued.

Justin also appears to be connected to his faith writing, “Jesus loves you” and ending his note with “BE BOLD TODAY AND LOVE PEOPLE TODAY NOT BY YOUR STANDARDS BUT BY GODS PERFECT UNFAILING LOVE.”