Justin Bieber & Hailey Bieber Cuddle Up At Hockey Game On Cute Date Night  

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are taking their love to the hockey rink!

The couple enjoyed a cute date night in Toronto this week, cuddling up at Scotiabank Arena to see the Maple Leafs face off against the Florida Panthers. Justin’s family was also reportedly in attendance alongside the pop superstar and his model wife, where the group cheered on the home team.

Justin and Hailey Bieber taking in the Leafs game tonight 🍿 pic.twitter.com/XATEQM1Sm2 — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) March 30, 2023



The “Peaches” hitmaker and the Rhode skincare founder both showed their support with festive sportswear, with Hailey donning a baseball cap with the Leafs logo and Justin wearing the same blue Leafs puffer jacket he also chose for an outing in Los Angeles last week.

Justin is a longtime Leafs fan and has enjoyed collaborating with the team for multiple business and charity ventures. The singer’s fashion label, drew house, has designed multiple Leafs jerseys and players sported the most recent version on the ice Wednesday night.

In addition, drew house has recently partnered with the Leafs to launch a summer ball hockey league for underprivileged kids.

— Erin Biglow