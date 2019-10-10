Justin Bieber Invites Cody Simpson and Miley Cyrus For Double Date With Wife Hailey

Justin Bieber wants in on the fun!

The newlywed is looking to couple up with buddy Cody Simpson and his new lady Miley Cyrus, making an epic proposal on Cody’s Instagram on Wednesday. Justin commented on a shirtless picture of Cody, writing, “Ur body is a wonderland,” before proposing, “Double date?” with his new wife, Hailey Baldwin.

The Aussie singer was clearly feeling the love, responding, “text me.”

Earlier this month, Justin and Hailey publicly tied the knot at their wedding in South Carolina, surrounded by family and friends. Meanwhile Miley and Cody have been putting their new romance on full display. On Tuesday, Miley referred to the “On My Mind” singer as her “boyfriend” in an Instagram story when he brought her flowers and serenaded her in the hospital. Miley just underwent surgery and was released from the hospital after coming down with tonsillitis.

The “Wrecking Ball” singer has been keeping fans in the loop, sharing a photo of them to her Insta story, Miley’s arms wrapped around a shirtless Cody, captioned, “She made it home. Recovering from surgery. Send all the vibe$.”

Cody also documented his leading lady’s homecoming on his story, captioning, “My sick girl finally free.”

Cody has played an instrumental part of her recovery, Miley gushing, “Suddenly I am feeling much better. This sweeeeeet guy came to visit at the hospital and sang the sweeeeeetest song he just wrote for me.”

It seems Miley is moving on fast. Their budding romance is coming on the heels of Miley’s back-to-back breakups, her divorce from Liam Hemsworth and fling with Kaitlynn Carter that ended just three weeks ago. The lovebirds have also spent time together outside of the hospital, spotted out on a movie date on Sunday and seen locking lips at Backyard Bowls in West Hollywood on October 3.

Could the double date be our next sighting? Only time will tell!

— by Marielle Williams