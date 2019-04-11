Justin Bieber Jokes That He Married A Belieber With Hailey Baldwin

Justin Bieber‘s one less lonely girl is in fact a HUGE Belieber!

The “What Do You Mean” hitmaker joked on his Instagram Story on Wednesday that his wife Hailey Bieber is one of his biggest fans.

“People always asked me if I’d marry a Belieber, well I did,” he said next to a photo of the 22-year-old beauty.

The popular term for Bieber’s fan army was coined back when the Canadian heartthrob rose to fame.

Super fans, who most likely dreamed of marrying the singer, often questioned if Justin could ever end up with one of them – marrying a famous super model is probably not what they meant, but we will take it!

After all, Hailey has been a longtime stan of Justin’s — but she always played it cool!

Back in 2009, the pair met at one of Justin’s concerts when Hailey’s father Stephen Baldwin made the introduction.

The “Favorite Girl” singer hit them with one of his iconic hair flips and Stephen said, “We’ve been enjoying your music.”

Justin and Hailey shook hands, but she couldn’t have looked less interested in the interaction during the cringy moment.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin meeting for the first time in 2009 😍 pic.twitter.com/NwwEcndDSY — 234Star.com (@234star_) July 8, 2018

Now, the two are thick as thieves and Justin refers to his new Justin Bieber Jokes That He Married A Belieberwife as one of his biggest support systems.

“You have walked with me as I continue to get my emotions, mind, body and soul in-tact! You have given me so much strength, support, encouragement and joy,” he captioned a recent Instagram post of Hailey.

Our childhood dreams of becoming Mrs. Bieber might be dead, but hey, we are happy for these two!