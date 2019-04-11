Justin Bieber Jokes That He Married A Belieber With Hailey Baldwin

Justin Bieber‘s one less lonely girl is in fact a HUGE Belieber!
The “What Do You Mean” hitmaker joked on his Instagram Story on Wednesday that his wife Hailey Bieber is one of his biggest fans.
“People always asked me if I’d marry a Belieber, well I did,” he said next to a photo of the 22-year-old beauty.
The popular term for Bieber’s fan army was coined back when the Canadian heartthrob rose to fame.
Super fans, who most likely dreamed of marrying the singer, often questioned if Justin could ever end up with one of them – marrying a famous super model is probably not what they meant, but we will take it!
After all, Hailey has been a longtime stan of Justin’s — but she always played it cool!
Back in 2009, the pair met at one of Justin’s concerts when Hailey’s father Stephen Baldwin made the introduction.
The “Favorite Girl” singer hit them with one of his iconic hair flips and Stephen said, “We’ve been enjoying your music.”
Justin and Hailey shook hands, but she couldn’t have looked less interested in the interaction during the cringy moment.
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin meeting for the first time in 2009
— 234Star.com (@234star_) July 8, 2018
Now, the two are thick as thieves and Justin refers to his new Justin Bieber Jokes That He Married A Belieberwife as one of his biggest support systems.
“You have walked with me as I continue to get my emotions, mind, body and soul in-tact! You have given me so much strength, support, encouragement and joy,” he captioned a recent Instagram post of Hailey.
Sunlight falls into the Abyss Just like i fall into your lips Waves crash onto the shore My love for you grows more and more Sound of the crickets a true meditation I think about you, Gods greatest creation. As i fall into this blissful state I ponder on how you’re my one true SOULMATE Its getting dark to dark to see A chilling breeze embraces me The smell of camomile fresh from the garden My life is a movie that both of us star in. Speaking of stars I’m starting to see some They light up the sky, reminds me of my freedom How big and how vast our world is around us So grateful for god we were lost but he found us So i write the poem with him always in mind Things all around us Just get better with time. I fall more in love with you every day! You have walked hand and hand with me as I continue to get my emotions, mind, body and soul in tact! You have given me so much strength, support , encouragement and joy. I just wanted to publicly honor you, and remind you that the best is yet to come! Have a great shoot today my love!
Our childhood dreams of becoming Mrs. Bieber might be dead, but hey, we are happy for these two!
