Justin Bieber Jokes That His Wife Hailey Bieber Looks Like JoJo Siwa!

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber were enjoying a loved-up weekend when the “Boyfriend” singer told his wife that she looked like an old rival – JoJo Siwa!

On Sunday, the couple took to Instagram Live where Justin couldn’t stop kissing the supermodel and joked that her pink bow reminded him of the YouTube star.

“You look like that girl with her bow,” he chanted at Hailey. “What’s her name? With all the bows.”

“The blonde girl?” the “Roxy” model asked. “JoJo? No, I don’t”

“She’s a JoJo-nater,” Justin joked.

The Nickelodeon star and the “Purpose” hitmaker first started their feud when Justin threw shade at Jojo’s BMW with her face on it.

“Burn it! Three times he commented burn it,” JoJo told Jimmy Fallon back in January.

The two went back and forth on social media, joking about the harsh comment.

The 15-year-old confirmed the dust had settled after Justin tweeted a public apology, but not without getting in one more jab at the popstar!

“Now he’s supposed to be performing at my sixteenth birthday party. Right, Justin?” She said. “I invited him! I didn’t get an invite to the wedding, but I still invited him to my party.”

READ: Jojo Siwa Just Reignited Her Feud With Justin Bieber

It seems pretty clear that Justin won’t be at the party – especially since he STILL can’t remember her name to tell a joke!

WATCH: Justin Bieber Shares Sexy Snap Of Hailey & Calls Out An Online Hater