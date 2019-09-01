Justin Bieber Reveals He’s Related To Ryan Gosling And Avril Lavinge: ‘This Is The Best Day Of My Life’

Justin Bieber seemed thrilled to share the results of what appears to be his ancestry.com lineage. It revealed that he’s related to fellow Canadians Avril Lavigne and Ryan Gosling!

The 25-year-old posted a screenshot on Instagram of his detailed family tree along with the caption, “I also just found out that I’m related to both Ryan Gosling and Avril Lavigne. This is the best day of my life … it seems super legit, it’s on Ancestry.com.”

Ancestry.com commented on his post writing, “Totally legit! What a glorious Canadian combo. This totally made our Saturday 😍”

Seems like even Justin can’t believe the news noting that, “it seems super legit.” Ryan Gosling would be the pop singer 11th cousin two times removed, and singer Avril Lavigne would be his 12th cousin.

Beliebers were excited over his newfound distant relatives with some saying that they see a resemblance between the celebrities.

Justin’s longtime manager Scott Braun wrote on his post. “I always saw a strong resemblance.”

What do you think about Justin’s new family? We’d love to see a family reunion!