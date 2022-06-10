Justin Bieber Reveals Ramsay Hunt Syndrome Diagnosis, Has ‘Full Paralysis’ On Half His Face

Justin Bieber is sharing a serious health update.

The music superstar revealed he has been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome which has resulted in paralysis on half his face.

Justin posted a candid Instagram video on Friday to explain the condition and its symptoms, illustrating to his 240 million followers that he’s not able to blink, smile or move his nostril on one side.

The singer shared that the illness is a result of a virus in his ear that affected his facial nerves. According to Mount Sinai’s website, the varicella zoster virus that causes chickenpox and shingles is the cause and can manifest in a painful rash around the ear. The Mayo Clinic cites potential hearing loss on the affected side as another potential symptom.

Despite the prognosis, Justin is keeping his spirits up and assured fans that he’s taking all the time he needs to recuperate.

“I’m gonna get better. I’m doing all these facial exercises to get my face back to normal. And it will go back to normal, it’s just time and we don’t know how much time it’s gonna be,” he said.

The 28-year-old signed off by expressing his confidence that everything is going “to be OK” and the “hope” he has for a full recovery.

“I trust God and I trust … that it’s all for a reason,” he added, telling fans he loves them and promising to continue resting.

— Erin Biglow