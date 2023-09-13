Justin Bieber Says ‘Beloved’ Hailey Bieber Has ‘Captivated’ His Heart In 5th Wedding Anniversary Post

It’s five years down and forever to go for Justin and Hailey Bieber!

The “Peaches” singer and the Rhode founder celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary on Sept. 13, and they commemorated the milestone in romantic Instagram posts.

Justin shared a series of snapshots of him and Hailey together, including a photo of them sharing a sweet kiss.

“To the most precious, my beloved. 5 years. You have captivated my heart,” he captioned the post. “I know from the depths of my soul down to my bones that this journey with you will only exceed our wildest expectations. So let’s keep dreaming big baby.”

“Cheers to forever and ever. I love you with every fiber of my being. HAPPY 5TH YEAR ANNIVERSARY!!!” he continued.

Hailey kept her anniversary tribute short and sweet, simply writing, “5 ✨🤍 I love you.”

The lovebirds got engaged in the summer of 2018. They kept their September nuptials under wraps for two months, with Justin confirming on Thanksgiving that he was a “married man.”

The following September, they held a second wedding ceremony in South Carolina and were surrounded by loved ones as they said “I do.”