Justin Bieber Shares First Wedding Photos With Wife Hailey

Justin Bieber is feeling all the love after saying, “I Do” for the second time to wife Hailey.

The pop singer shared two loved up snaps of the happy couple kissing from their wedding reception early the following morning, captioned, “My bride is 🔥 .” The slideshow continued with a photo of the couple making silly faces.

Justin wasn’t the only one posting snapshots from the photobooth. David Grutman, a Miami-based night club and restaurant owner shared a bunch of fun pics from in a Instagram slideshow from the night.

Alfredo Flores also shared a sweet pic of Justin and Hailey captioned, “Mr. and Mrs. Bieber.”

Justin and Hailey exchanged vows at the Montage Palmetto Bluff in Bluffton, S.C., surrounded by their family and friends. Some of the famous faces included Kendall Jenner, Scooter Braun and Joan Smalls were among more than 150 guests for the lavish affair, which reportedly took place at Somerset Chapel during sunset.

Hailey’s sister, Alaia Baldwin, and cousin Ireland Baldwin were both bridesmaids, while Justin’s mom, Pattie Mallette, and dad Jeremy Bieber were there for support. Hailey’s father, actor Stephen Baldwin walked her down the aisle, according to reports.

The couple became Mr. and Mrs. in a surprise courthouse ceremony in New York City last year. Guests arrived via speedboat for a festive rehearsal dinner at Moreland Landing on Sunday evening.

