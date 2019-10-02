Justin Bieber Will Be Dropping A New Song With Dan + Shay

Justin Bieber just gave us all a present following his wedding to Hailey.

The pop singer posted a short video on Wednesday announcing that a new single was being released on Friday, October 4th with country music duo, Dan + Shay.

WATCH: Justin Bieber and Hailey’s Wedding Details

The singer captioned the post, “New music. Wedding music. @danandshay and this guy. Friday.”

The single will be titled, “10,000 Hours” was written by Dan Smyers, Shay Mooney, Justin Bieber, Jordan Reynolds, Jessie Jo Dillon and Jason “Poo Bear” Boyd. The song will be part of Dan + Shay’s upcoming album, according to Billboard.

Bieber’s country music crooners also attended his second wedding to Hailey Bieber when they exchanged vows at the Montage Palmetto Bluff in Bluffton, S.C., surrounded by their family and friends. Some of the famous faces included Kendall Jenner, Scooter Braun and Joan Smalls were among more than 150 guests for the lavish affair, which reportedly took place at Somerset Chapel during sunset.

